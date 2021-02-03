Advertisement

Iowa City organics curbside collection suspended due to winter storm on Thursday

People drop-off trash at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020....
People drop-off trash at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG/file photo)(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -In anticipation the winter storm forecast to hit the area, organics collection will be suspended in Iowa City on Thursday, February 4th.

Thursday’s organics collection will be collected the following week, on Thursday, February 11th. Garbage and recycling will run as regularly scheduled.

Residents are asked to place carts in their driveway or on a cleared, flat spot. For customer and staff safety, carts should not be placed on snow piles.

Residents should have items curbside by 7:00 A.M.

Collection may run slower due to the storm.

