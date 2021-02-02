Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts
Iowa Department of Public Health
Three Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Iowa
Iowa is moving into phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice
Iowa surpasses 320,000 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday