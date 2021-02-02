Advertisement

Some COVID-19 patients show signs of heart problems months after recovery

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been around for more than a year now, but there’s still much to learn about COVID-19 and its possible lingering effects on the heart.

Several studies suggest COVID-19 survivors may continue to suffer from virus-related heart damage, even if they weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized.

“I can’t underscore enough how important it is that we use this as a wake-up call to really get our lifestyles into better shape,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado.

Freeman said some patients who have recovered from COVID-19 continue to experience complications like elevated heart rates, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm and a prolonged fatigued state, even months after recovery.

“What I tell people, and what I’m seeing, is, ‘My hope is that you’ll have a full recovery like other viral syndromes, but we’re definitely seeing people who have not fully recovered,’” Freeman said.

Freeman said it’s still unclear how long those effects may last, but those who are most at risk for heart problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis are significantly overweight, not active, and have other underlying conditions like diabetes.

“You may want to talk with a cardiologist if you’re short of breath, if your legs are swelling, if your belly is swelling,” Freeman said. “If you’re finding that you can’t have a conversation with people anymore because you’re so short of breath, these are important signs and symptoms.”

While the pandemic may have people afraid to seek medical care, Freeman said it’s important to do so.

“The number one killer of people in the United States is still heart disease. It’s not COVID,” Freeman said. “So, people need to take their symptoms seriously.”

Freeman said there are ways to help lower one’s risk of heart problems, regardless of COVID status: exercise, a plant-based diet, lowering stress, connecting with others and getting at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Eastern Iowa Airport employees are getting recognition for stopping a young girl who was...
Eastern Iowa Airport workers recognized after stopping apparent human trafficking incident
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 23 - 42nd Street to Exit 22 - 32nd Street...
I-380 southbound reopened to traffic in Cedar Rapids after crash
Skyleigh Elizabeth Husmann, 17, of Monticello.
Missing Monticello teenager found safe
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Overnight temperatures...
Bitter cold continues, snow chances return later this week
A crash involving two semis in Bremer County sent a Minnesota man to the hospital with serious...
Minnesota man sent to hospital after semi crash in Bremer County, Iowa

Latest News

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, gives update on COVID-19 vaccines
Jeff Bezos topped the list by donating $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.
Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020