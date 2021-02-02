Advertisement

People are crossing state borders to get the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joel Miller drove for about an hour and a half through the rain to get to Moline, Illinois. There at a Hy-Vee, Miller had an appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine.

Miller, who is the Linn County Auditor, is one of the thousands of Americans who have crossed state borders to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The trend is occurring because many states don’t require residency to get a vaccine and each state has different eligibility rules.

Illinois, like Iowa, is currently in phase 1B of its vaccination plan. But unlike Iowa, its guidelines for who is eligible are different.

People 65 years or older or any type of non-healthcare essential frontline worker is eligible for the vaccine in Illinois. Those eligibility guidelines are broader than Iowa, which is using a tiered system.

Iowa Phase 1B uses a tiered system
Iowa Phase 1B uses a tiered system(None)

Under that system, only some non-healthcare essential frontline workers can receive a vaccine in Iowa. So if a person in Iowa qualifies under the Illinois definition of eligibility they could jump the border to get vaccinated.

The same situation could occur in reverse. That’s because the Iowa Department of Public Health sent agencies a memo, which tells them to vaccinate people regardless of a permanent place of residence (county or state).

The memo also allows people undocumented to receive the vaccine.

Iowa has given around 13,000 doses to people not from Iowa. Although, those are likely health care workers who live in another state but work in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

Latest News

Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting
Linn County Auditor exploring run for Secretary of State
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Man charged with arson in 2019 fire in Coralville
The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered
Snowmobilers cause problems for Fairfax homeowners
Snowmobilers cause problems for Fairfax homeowners