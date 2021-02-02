Advertisement

Patchy fog to start, another quiet day ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another quiet day. We are starting off with patchy fog and a scattering of clouds. Look for afternoon highs in the mid-upper 20s. We have one more quiet day until the next system hits on Thursday. At this time, Thursday looks like a hazardous day with freezing rain likely in the morning, then changing to snow as the arctic front arrives in the afternoon. This front will cause temperatures to sharply drop, freezing up the roads quickly. In addition, winds may gust over 35mph, particularly during the evening commute. This may create blizzard conditions in open areas and no doubt cause roads to be extremely slick. As for the cold, this is just the beginning of a long road of extremely cold days. Wind chills will likely be colder than -30 this weekend. Ensure you have jumper cables in your vehicle, a full gas tank as well as proper attire should you become stranded. This very cold air will last all of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts
Iowa Department of Public Health
Three Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Iowa
Iowa is moving into phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Quiet for now
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa DOT plow camera on Highway 30 near De Witt on January 31, 2021.
Climate review for January 2021