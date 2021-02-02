Patchy fog to start, another quiet day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another quiet day. We are starting off with patchy fog and a scattering of clouds. Look for afternoon highs in the mid-upper 20s. We have one more quiet day until the next system hits on Thursday. At this time, Thursday looks like a hazardous day with freezing rain likely in the morning, then changing to snow as the arctic front arrives in the afternoon. This front will cause temperatures to sharply drop, freezing up the roads quickly. In addition, winds may gust over 35mph, particularly during the evening commute. This may create blizzard conditions in open areas and no doubt cause roads to be extremely slick. As for the cold, this is just the beginning of a long road of extremely cold days. Wind chills will likely be colder than -30 this weekend. Ensure you have jumper cables in your vehicle, a full gas tank as well as proper attire should you become stranded. This very cold air will last all of next week.

