Man charged with arson in 2019 fire in Coralville

The Coralville Fire Department's station.
The Coralville Fire Department's station.(Courtesy: Coralville Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly starting a fire in an apartment building in July 2019, according to officials.

Dustin J. Corey, 36, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony.

At around 7:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019, emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 900 21st Avenue Place. The most significant damage was in the originating apartment, which was later determined by investigators to be apartment 908. Nearby units also sustained smoke and water damage. Initial reports estimated that the fire caused around $100,000 in total damages.

One person was initially hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The Iowa City Police Department, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Coralville Fire Department, Coralville Police Department, and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center were involved in the emergency response and investigation.

Corey is being held at the Johnson County Jail.

