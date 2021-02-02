Linn County Auditor exploring run for Secretary of State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s exploring a run for Iowa Secretary of State. But, he’s not fully committed yet to running for the job.

Miller said he would likely stand down if a younger and qualified current or former county auditor decided to run in 2022. If that doesn’t happen, then Linn County’s top election official says he will run for the job himself. He said the Secretary of State needs to make it easier to vote rather than harder.

“Let’s make voting easier in Iowa,” Miller said. “Let’s remove the complication like pin numbers. Let’s move to vote by mail.”

The current Secretary of State Paul Pate and Joel Miller had public disagreements in the past. Most recently, those were over pre-filled absentee ballot request forms, which a judge ultimately ruled were invalid.

