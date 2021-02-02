Advertisement

Linn County Auditor exploring run for Secretary of State

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s exploring a run for Iowa Secretary of State. But, he’s not fully committed yet to running for the job.

Miller said he would likely stand down if a younger and qualified current or former county auditor decided to run in 2022. If that doesn’t happen, then Linn County’s top election official says he will run for the job himself. He said the Secretary of State needs to make it easier to vote rather than harder.

“Let’s make voting easier in Iowa,” Miller said. “Let’s remove the complication like pin numbers. Let’s move to vote by mail.”

The current Secretary of State Paul Pate and Joel Miller had public disagreements in the past. Most recently, those were over pre-filled absentee ballot request forms, which a judge ultimately ruled were invalid.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Des Moines man, charged in capitol riots, transferred to Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Rep. Hinson will not support $15 federal minimum wage
Former Scott County Republican Party chairman Dave Millage at his home, Wednesday, Jan. 27,...
In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war
Iowa Rep. Amy Nielsen (D-District 77).
North Liberty lawmaker blames lack of House rules for virus infection