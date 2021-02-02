Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This article will be updated regularly and contains live updates below on the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Iowa.

As of Thursday evening in Iowa (scroll down to see detailed breakdowns and maps on Iowa’s vaccination progress):

Total Doses Administered Individuals Initiating Vaccination (1 dose) Individuals Fully Vaccinated (2 doses) % of Iowa population (3.155 million) fully vaccinated 289,737 141,541 74,098 2.3%

Iowa is currently in phase 1b of distributing the COVID-19 Vaccine. That includes everyone ages 65+ and 5 tiers of priorities from first responders and teachers to correctional facility staff and inmates. The CDC has identified recommendations for the next populations to get priority for the vaccine in group 1c but the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council has not made any recommendations yet.

Because of limited supplies of the vaccine, it is not available yet to the general public and distribution will vary slightly from county-to-county. State and county health departments are urging everyone to be patient as Iowa awaits more availability of doses. Click here to find information for COVID-19 providers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

FAQ from the Centers for Disease Control

FAQ from the Linn County Public Health Department

KCRG-TV9′s i9 Investigative Team is working to fact check and answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Check our latest reports below or submit a question you want to see answered.

Loading…

LATEST COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION DATA FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH :

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.