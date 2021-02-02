Iowa surpasses 320,000 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths and 841 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

Iowa has now surpassed 320,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. As of 10:30 a.m. the state reported a total of 320,339 people in Iowa have tested positive and 4,919 people have died with the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,460 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 459 of the reported deaths.

A total of 286,339 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up in Iowa over the last 24 hours. The state on Tuesday reported a total of 390 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase from the 368 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

An additional 49 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 88 patients in the ICU and 31 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,262 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,477,306 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 25.8 percent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.