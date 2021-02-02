Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 320,000 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths and 841 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

Iowa has now surpassed 320,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. As of 10:30 a.m. the state reported a total of 320,339 people in Iowa have tested positive and 4,919 people have died with the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,460 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 459 of the reported deaths.

A total of 286,339 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up in Iowa over the last 24 hours. The state on Tuesday reported a total of 390 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase from the 368 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

An additional 49 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 88 patients in the ICU and 31 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,262 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,477,306 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 25.8 percent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts
Iowa Department of Public Health
Three Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Iowa
Iowa is moving into phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
The variants that have been identified recently seem to spread more easily, and there's concern...
COVID-19 variants: What do you need to know?
The program would award city employees who got their COVID-19 vaccine with a $100 gift...
Dubuque city manager scraps COVID-19 incentive program for city employees