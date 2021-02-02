Girl in Iowa raises money for new water rescue boat for sheriff’s office

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (CNN) - A five-year-old girl is making it her mission to raise money for local police to buy a new rescue boat.

Dempsey Wagner has raised $7,300 in two months to help out the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which doesn’t have a boat for water rescues.

Wagner lost two relatives who drowned while fishing in 2017. So she is now doing something to help the community.

“I was sleeping and I kept thinking and thinking and thinking and then I hatched an idea,” Dempsey Wagner.

Donations have been coming in from as far as Alaska and the Carolinas.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said they ordered the boat and the engine, but still need gear and equipment to help with water rescues.

If you would like to help Wagner with her fundraiser, send donations online through Venmo at Erin-Wagner-49, or mail donations to the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 2530 255th Street, Montrose, Iowa 52639.

