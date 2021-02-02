Advertisement

Firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning in Cedar Rapids

Crews extinguished a fire at a home at 22 Blake Terrace SE Tuesday morning.
Crews extinguished a fire at a home at 22 Blake Terrace SE Tuesday morning.(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters worked to put out flames at a house fire at 22 Blake Terrace SE near Bever Park early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 3 a.m.

TV9 viewer Heather lives nearby and sent us video of the fire. She said crews were out there for at least three hours.

A second fire was reported at 7:48 a.m. at 6819 Boulder Drive NW.

Cedar Rapids firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire, but crews remain on-scene working to ventilate the building.

