Advertisement

Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered

The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
The sign outside of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are looking into the circumstances surrounding a body found on Monday.

At around 11:54 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was called with a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, located at 3800 Arboretum Drive. Officers arrived and located a deceased person at the scene.

Police said that an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and that more information may be released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

Latest News

The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Man charged with arson in 2019 fire in Coralville
Snowmobilers cause problems for Fairfax homeowners
Snowmobilers cause problems for Fairfax homeowners
Next phase of Iowa vaccination plan.
Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination plan starts in Iowa
Snow and ice and power lines.
Snow, ice brought power flickers, but grid resilient according to Alliant