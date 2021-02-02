Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are looking into the circumstances surrounding a body found on Monday.

At around 11:54 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was called with a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, located at 3800 Arboretum Drive. Officers arrived and located a deceased person at the scene.

Police said that an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and that more information may be released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.