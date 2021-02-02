Dubuque police investigating death after body discovered
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are looking into the circumstances surrounding a body found on Monday.
At around 11:54 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was called with a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, located at 3800 Arboretum Drive. Officers arrived and located a deceased person at the scene.
Police said that an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and that more information may be released on Tuesday.
