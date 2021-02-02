Dubuque moves forward with new subdivision on north side

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is moving forward with a resolution to create a new subdivision in the city.

The proposed urban renewal area would encompass the North Grandview Estates and would be located at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and West 32nd Street. City leaders said in a city council meeting Monday night that the plan is to create around 25 single-family units.

Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director, said this would allow the city to capture increased property tax values in that area.

“And then we can use that in order to do some of the programming that we need to do, which can be public improvements in that area,” Connors said. “Or, in the case of a housing urban renewal area, then we can use some of the increment to put money in our housing programs to assist low and moderate-income households.”

In a span of 10 years, the urban renewal area could generate $680,000 in increment value to the city. $260,000 of those funds would be spent on affordable housing initiatives. Some of those initiatives include the Home Ownership Made Easy Program and the First-Time Homebuyer Loan Program.

”This is the one economic development tool that we really have at the local level that is not state, not federal,” Connors said. “So we can use this to do some of our programming at the city that we would want to do anyway, but this is a way to do it without taking on debt, which is a priority for the city council.”

Connors said the next step is for the county to create the taxing district boundaries.

