Three Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state.

IDPH says the three cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., also known as the U.K. variant, are in eastern Iowa. Two cases in adults between the ages of 18 years of age and 40 years of age in Johnson County, and one in an adult between 41 years of age and 60 years of age in Bremer County.

IDPH and local health departments have already contacted the three people and are going through the contact-tracing process. The State Hygienic Lab, where the cases were identified, has been participating in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program since early December. They send test samples out to be sequenced for variants of COVID-19.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends, and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health-protective measures,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist, said in a written statement.

Because of the emergence of new variants, IDPH says it remains critical Iowans continue to follow mitigation efforts to slow the spread.

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you

