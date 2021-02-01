Sunday Night Spotlight: Joey Gase set to return to Cup Series for 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joey Gase has 74 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. That number will continue to grow.

In mid-January, the Cedar Rapids native announced he’s re-joining Rick Ware Racing for the 2021 season, starting with the Daytona 500. He started 32 out of 33 races for RWR last season.

“It means a lot to be able to come back to Rick Ware Racing, especially with the Daytona 500″ Gase said.

Last season was certainly a challenge for Gase. It wasn’t just because of the pandemic, it was because he competed in the Cup Series full-time for the first time in his career. NASCAR put in new procedures because of the pandemic, including no practice or qualifying, which presented a challenge for a driver like Gase, especially having to compete at a track for the first time ever.

“Dover was probably the toughest track I went to in a Cup car that I’ve never been at before,” Gase said. “To be thrown out in that was something that was wild and crazy.”

The Daytona 500 starts on Feb. 14.

