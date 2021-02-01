Advertisement

Sunday Night Spotlight: Joey Gase set to return to Cup Series for 2021

By Josh Christensen
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joey Gase has 74 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. That number will continue to grow.

In mid-January, the Cedar Rapids native announced he’s re-joining Rick Ware Racing for the 2021 season, starting with the Daytona 500. He started 32 out of 33 races for RWR last season.

“It means a lot to be able to come back to Rick Ware Racing, especially with the Daytona 500″ Gase said.

Last season was certainly a challenge for Gase. It wasn’t just because of the pandemic, it was because he competed in the Cup Series full-time for the first time in his career. NASCAR put in new procedures because of the pandemic, including no practice or qualifying, which presented a challenge for a driver like Gase, especially having to compete at a track for the first time ever.

“Dover was probably the toughest track I went to in a Cup car that I’ve never been at before,” Gase said. “To be thrown out in that was something that was wild and crazy.”

The Daytona 500 starts on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa junior Max Murin collects a two-point takedown in his 3-1 victory on Sunday versus Illinois.
Iowa records three pins in dominant win over Illinois
Iowa had another dominant performance beating Illinois on Sunday, 36-6.
Iowa collects three pins in victory over Illinois
Cedar Rapids native Joey Gase will compete in the 2021 Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing.
Sunday Night Spotlight: Joey Gase set to return to Cup Series
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, January 31, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, January 31, 2021