Shaving Heads to Create Mental Health Awareness

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people in eastern Iowa capped off a month of fundraising by shaving their heads.

One in five individuals in the United States are affected by a mental health condition. Sage Skogman and Raelene Newton of Cedar Rapids spent the month of January fundraising to bring awareness to the stigma associated with mental health. All of the money raised are going to benefit Eastern Iowa Health Center and the organization’s behavioral health services.

“When deciding to do this fundraiser to raise awareness and start conversation, it was easy to choose Eastern Iowa Health Center as the recipient of funds. Our goal was to create awareness and encourage conversation regarding mental health. All donors were able to give in support of us to shave or not shave our hair. We chose the act of shaving our heads to bring attention to the mind and mental health awareness,” explains Skogman.

Skogman says they raised just under $6,000 so far. They plan to continue their efforts in the future.

