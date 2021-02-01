Advertisement

Rep. Hinson will not support $15 federal minimum wage

Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Rep. Ashley Hinson.(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa congresswoman criticized calls for a federally-mandated minimum wage hike to $15 per hour, calling the proposal a “liberal wish list item.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican representative for Iowa’s first congressional district, issued a statement on Monday saying that she would seek to get the proposed increase out of any upcoming COVID-19 relief bill. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have included the idea in a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, following through on a campaign promise that echoes a long-time rallying cry from progressives in the party.

Hinson, in the statement issued along with the Iowa director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, claimed potentially damaging effects to Iowa’s economy.

“I heard Iowans loud and clear on this issue. I will not support any legislation that includes a $15-dollar federal minimum wage mandate and strips Iowans of their ability to work,” Hinson wrote, in the statement. “I hope this divisive proposal, and other liberal wish list items, are left out of the next COVID-19 relief bill so that we can quickly deliver targeted relief to those who need it most.”

Biden was planning to meet with a group of Republican legislators on Monday to discuss the stimulus bill.

