Quiet weather through mid-week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather looks to stay quiet through the middle of the week to start out the month of February.

Highs today in the upper 20s with slowly, decreasing clouds through the evening. Overnight lows drop into the lower teens. A mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Our next system moves in Thursday and brings the chance of a wintry mix, freezing rain, and snow back to the area. Not only does our next system brings wintry precipitation, but also tremendous cold temperatures. It is likely that we will see wind chills 30 below zero or colder this weekend. Highs look to be in the single digits this week with overnight lows well below zero.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.