Quiet to start the week, next system arrives Thursday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to February! We’re happy to say the weather is quiet over the next few days. Clouds this morning will probably scatter out somewhat this afternoon and at least offer up some breaks of sunshine here or there. Highs will stay in the 20s today and tomorrow for the most part. By Wednesday, we’ll be in the 30s as our next low pressure system develops to our west. We expect that system to bring us a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow on Thursday into Thursday night. This system is going to unlock some tremendous cold going into the weekend. Even though we are still 5-6 days away, confidence is already pretty high that we’ll experience wind chills of -30 or colder this weekend along with actual lows well below zero. Highs on Sunday may barely get to zero in parts of our area.

