CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. A welcome break thanks to an area of high pressure keeps us seasonally tranquil through Wednesday. Thursday is the start of a change that brings wintry precipitation back to the state. It also begins to usher down some much colder air. By the weekend highs may struggle to get above zero. Have a great night!

