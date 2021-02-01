Advertisement

Police: Man shot Saturday in Davenport home has died

A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in Davenport.(KWQC)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man shot in an apparent domestic disturbance at a Davenport home over the weekend has died.

The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just before noon on Saturday. Officers called to the scene on Fillmore Street found 33-year-old Nicholas Brown, of Davenport, suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was rushed to a Davenport hospital with critical injuries. Police say he died at the hospital on Monday.

Police have not released other details of the shooting, including whether police have a suspect or have made any arrests in the case.

