Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say they are trying to locate and interview Dezman V. Ellis, 17, in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting the Fox River Mall.

Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the incident or where Ellis can be found, investigator ask that you immediately contact Grand Chute police by calling the department at 920-832-1575; texting “TIPGCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411); or through the Grand Chute Police smartphone app.

Police are looking to talk to Dezman Ellis in connection with the deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall on January 31, 2021. He may be riding in a car like the one pictured. (Grand Chute Police)

Ellis is believed to riding in a blue, 2012 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin license plate AHP7939.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

Grand Chute Police identified the deceased victim as Jovanni J. Frausto, 19. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A second victim suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital. Police did not release that person’s name.

The Fox River Mall will be closed Monday.

“Out of respect for the victims, their families, and in support of the ongoing investigation, Fox River Mall will remain closed on Monday, February 1,” reads a statement on Facebook.

Mall staff say department stores and restaurants with exterior entrances may open.

The Doc Popcorn snack shop tweeted that its employees were safe. They’ll remain closed until Feb. 3.

Officers were called to the mall at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. They say shots were fired in the mall’s main corridor.

Squad cars from multiple agencies could still be seen surrounding the building late Sunday evening, especially near the food court area, where witnesses tell Action 2 News is where they heard the shots go off.

“All of a sudden we heard gun shots and everybody scrambling in the mall asking what’s happening and everybody was telling me there was a shooting and anybody who was in the food court by Rocky’s I immediately told them to jump my counter, get in the bathroom and lock the door,” said Lili Jones, an employee at the Fox River Mall.

Action 2 News cameras caught a crowd coming out of the mall a short time after the shooting, and some had their hands up in the air.

“We were in GNC and then we saw people running. It was like nails, when you hammer a nail and obviously we bolted in back too,” said Abbey Ames, who was shopping at the mall.

“Everything just got silent and they shut all of the cages real quick and we jumped in the back room and sat down, got secured,” said shopper Nicholas Suprise.

Officers searched the mall and safely escorted all shoppers and workers out of the building. Police blocked off the mall at every exit, and kept traffic away.

Shoppers told us how difficult it was to make a split-second decision.

“Definitely like panic, but also had that moment where it’s like do I move? What do I do? Where it’s like that really quick instant thing, like stay or run,” says Abby Ames.

Shopper Tristan Davison said, “You freeze up, you know you should do something, but you can’t.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Grand Chute Police.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford tweeted his thanks to the first responders and law enforcement who responded to the scene.

Initial report:

