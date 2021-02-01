Orchestra Iowa cancels remaining performances for 2020-2021 season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Orchestra Iowa on Monday announced it is canceling all remaining performances for the 2020-2021 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the following five concerts:

Spring in the Air, Opus Concert Café & Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, March 12-14

The Creation, Paramount Theatre, March 27

Carmina Burana, Paramount Theatre & Hancher Auditorium, April 17 & 18

Guitar Heroes, Paramount Theatre, May 8

Inspiration, Paramount Theatre & Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, May 22 & 23

“With the extraordinary amount of planning and excitement that went into putting together the current season, we had hoped to be able to return to the stage sooner rather than later,” said Jeffrey Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. “However, the environment requires that we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Orchestra Iowa’s musicians, audience, and staff and resulted in the unfortunate need to cancel the entirety of the season. We are anxious to celebrate with our community once again, and hope that a return to Brucemore in September will be the right opportunity to emerge from the silence this year.”

