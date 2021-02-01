Advertisement

Orchestra Iowa cancels remaining performances for 2020-2021 season

COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Orchestra Iowa on Monday announced it is canceling all remaining performances for the 2020-2021 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the following five concerts:

  • Spring in the Air, Opus Concert Café & Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, March 12-14
  • The Creation, Paramount Theatre, March 27
  • Carmina Burana, Paramount Theatre & Hancher Auditorium, April 17 & 18
  • Guitar Heroes, Paramount Theatre, May 8
  • Inspiration, Paramount Theatre & Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, May 22 & 23

“With the extraordinary amount of planning and excitement that went into putting together the current season, we had hoped to be able to return to the stage sooner rather than later,” said Jeffrey Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. “However, the environment requires that we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Orchestra Iowa’s musicians, audience, and staff and resulted in the unfortunate need to cancel the entirety of the season. We are anxious to celebrate with our community once again, and hope that a return to Brucemore in September will be the right opportunity to emerge from the silence this year.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Public Library opens for Grab and Go from the Stacks
Blue River house fire kills three
Investigation continues into Blue River fire; no foul play suspected
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts
The State of Iowa will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines than initially expected.
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 295 more positive cases Monday