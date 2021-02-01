One killed in Monday morning crash in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck in rural Bremer County, according to officials.

At around 10:08 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other agencies were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of County Road C33 and U.S. Highway 218. Deputies believe that a semi, operated by a 22-year-old man, failed to yield from a stop sign while eastbound on C33, leading to a collision with a Ford F-150 driven by Jenrry Madrid-Sorto, 33, of Columbus, Nebraska. The pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 218.

Madrid-Sorto was killed in the crash. Deputies said they were wearing a seat belt at the time.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Fire and EMS, and the Division of Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted in the emergency response.

