Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa native and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson revealed on social media she has COVID-19.

According to the Des Moines Register, Johnson has a pre-existing condition with asthma.

She is also pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.

She also said her 15-month-old daughter has RSV.

Johnson said she’s nervous about her positive test result and is feeling exhausted.

In an Instagram post, Johnson said she has a cough, terrible sore throat and headache.

