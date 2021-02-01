Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Shawn Johnson, the 2007 World Gymnastics champion, listens at a ceremony where Iowa Gov. Chet...
Shawn Johnson, the 2007 World Gymnastics champion, listens at a ceremony where Iowa Gov. Chet Culver proclaimed it to be "Shawn Johnson Day" in Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Steve Pope)(Steve Pope | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa native and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson revealed on social media she has COVID-19.

According to the Des Moines Register, Johnson has a pre-existing condition with asthma.

She is also pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.

She also said her 15-month-old daughter has RSV.

Johnson said she’s nervous about her positive test result and is feeling exhausted.

In an Instagram post, Johnson said she has a cough, terrible sore throat and headache.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

The State of Iowa will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines than initially expected.
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 295 more positive cases Monday
North Carolina pharmacist Lisa Chang is traveling her state to get people vaccinated against...
NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa is moving into phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
A woman walks by posters of Nintendo in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Nintendo profits soar as people play games during pandemic