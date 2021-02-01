Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa native and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson revealed on social media she has COVID-19.
According to the Des Moines Register, Johnson has a pre-existing condition with asthma.
She is also pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.
She also said her 15-month-old daughter has RSV.
Johnson said she’s nervous about her positive test result and is feeling exhausted.
In an Instagram post, Johnson said she has a cough, terrible sore throat and headache.
