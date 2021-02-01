Much quieter start to the coming week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A much quieter night is in store for eastern Iowa, in stark contrast to the wintry mess we faced on Saturday night.

Expect clouds to stick around, keeping lows from falling much beyond the upper 10s and low 20s. Wind chills will be more like the single digits and teens to start off Monday, though, so bundle up.

Some sunshine seems possible by Monday afternoon, with more clearing as we approach Tuesday.

A rain and snow chance returns for Thursday. Then, much colder air, likely the coldest of the season so far, arrives for the weekend. Stay tuned for more details on this arctic air as we get closer through the week.

