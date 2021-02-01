Advertisement

Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is moving into phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday.

This means more than 600,000 Iowans will become eligible for vaccines.

The phase is broken down into five tiers. Tier 1 includes first responders, child welfare social workers, childcare workers and teachers. Anyone 65 and older can also get the vaccine.

Due to a limited supply, county health departments say it could take weeks or months to vaccinate everyone in this group.

According to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard, 254,043 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far.

The state’s dashboard provides a list of vaccine providers by county, along with phone numbers and website information, so residents can schedule appointments.

Reynolds outlined Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Reynolds outlined Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.(KCRG)

