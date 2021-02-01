Advertisement

Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 295 more positive cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa Monday along with a low number of tests conducted.

A total of 295 more Iowans reportedly tested positive and five more Iowans have reportedly died with the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reported a total of 319,498 cases and 4,906 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,447 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 459 of the reported deaths.

A total of 283,035 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 368 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. Over the last 24 hours, 41 more people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 92 virus patients in the ICU and 28 patients on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,276 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,474,044 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 23.1 percent.

Iowa is moving into phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday. This means more than 600,000 Iowans will become eligible for vaccines.

According to the latest data from the state’s website, 254,043 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa. A total of 60,074 people in Iowa have received both doses of the vaccine.

The state’s dashboard provides a list of vaccine providers by county, along with phone numbers and website information, so residents can schedule appointments.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
Orchestra Iowa cancels remaining performances for 2020-2021 season
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19
Shawn Johnson, the 2007 World Gymnastics champion, listens at a ceremony where Iowa Gov. Chet...
Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19