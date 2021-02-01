Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 295 more positive cases Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa Monday along with a low number of tests conducted.

A total of 295 more Iowans reportedly tested positive and five more Iowans have reportedly died with the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reported a total of 319,498 cases and 4,906 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,447 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 459 of the reported deaths.

A total of 283,035 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 368 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. Over the last 24 hours, 41 more people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 92 virus patients in the ICU and 28 patients on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,276 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,474,044 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 23.1 percent.

Iowa is moving into phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday. This means more than 600,000 Iowans will become eligible for vaccines.

According to the latest data from the state’s website, 254,043 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa. A total of 60,074 people in Iowa have received both doses of the vaccine.

The state’s dashboard provides a list of vaccine providers by county, along with phone numbers and website information, so residents can schedule appointments.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.