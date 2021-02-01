Iowa records three pins in dominant win over Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - So far, nothing has been able to slow down this Iowa lineup. The Hawkeyes continued their dominance with a 36-6 victory over No. 9 Illinois on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes won eight out of 10 bouts, including the first five. Senior Spencer Lee recorded another first-period pin to start the match. He’s now won 26 straight matches. The other two pins came from Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Iowa will travel to Purdue for a triangular on Feb. 7 versus the Boilermakers and Ohio State.

