Iowa City to begin towing in downtown area Tuesday for snow removal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders said crews will be working to remove snow in downtown Iowa City overnight Tuesday, beginning at 2 a.m.

That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.

The city urged residents to follow posted parking signs to prevent vehicles from being towed.

Crews will tow vehicles from the following streets:

Prentiss to Market,

Madison to Gilbert,

N. Clinton Street from Market to Church.

The city said residents can move vehicles to a downtown parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the area.

Contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 if your vehicle is towed.

