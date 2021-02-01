Iowa City to begin towing in downtown area Tuesday for snow removal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders said crews will be working to remove snow in downtown Iowa City overnight Tuesday, beginning at 2 a.m.
That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.
The city urged residents to follow posted parking signs to prevent vehicles from being towed.
Crews will tow vehicles from the following streets:
- Prentiss to Market,
- Madison to Gilbert,
- N. Clinton Street from Market to Church.
The city said residents can move vehicles to a downtown parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the area.
Contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 if your vehicle is towed.
