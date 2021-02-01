Advertisement

Iowa City to begin towing in downtown area Tuesday for snow removal

Crews will be working overnight to remove snow from downtown city streets.
Crews will be working overnight to remove snow from downtown city streets.(WAGM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders said crews will be working to remove snow in downtown Iowa City overnight Tuesday, beginning at 2 a.m.

That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.

The city urged residents to follow posted parking signs to prevent vehicles from being towed.

Crews will tow vehicles from the following streets:

  • Prentiss to Market,
  • Madison to Gilbert,
  • N. Clinton Street from Market to Church.

The city said residents can move vehicles to a downtown parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the area.

Contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 if your vehicle is towed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

Iowa Department of Public Health
Three Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Iowa
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved using a vacant space at Kennedy Mall as a...
Dubuque board of supervisors approves Kennedy Mall as COVID-19 vaccination site
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved using a vacant space at Kennedy Mall as a...
Dubuque Board of Supervisors approve Kennedy Mall as COVID-19 vaccination site
While President Biden's plan is worth $1.9 trillion, Republicans are pushing a spending package...
Democrats want to pass economic relief package with or without Republicans