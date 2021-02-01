Advertisement

Investigation continues into Blue River fire; no foul play suspected

Two juveniles and an adult died as a result of the fire.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into what sparked a late January house fire in Grant Co. that claimed the lives of two children and an adult remains ongoing. However, in an update Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office stated investigators have found no evidence the deadly blaze was intentional or the result of foul play.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of the January 23rd fire in Blue River.

Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, were pronounced dead on the day of the blaze, while the third victim, 14-year-old Barbara Hurley, passed away the following Monday.

Another teen who was injured, 15-year-old Francis Hurley, was listed in critical condition at UW Hospital, in Madison, after being pulled from home, in the 300 block of Jay Street. By Wednesday, Francis awoke and was able to have his feeding tube removed, so he could talk again.

Two other adults who were in the house, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, were injured and have since been released from the hospital.

