Advertisement

Hundreds rally behind Des Moines father of three in need of a heart transplant

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Des Moines lined up their cars outside a restaurant Sunday for a fundraiser for a father of three in need of a heart transplant.

Some waited an hour and a half to show their support for 35-year-old Dustin Bachman.

Doctors can only guarantee Bachman three more weeks to live. However, the earliest he can get on a transplant list is May. Bachman, along with everyone else in line, is more than determined to see him then.

“I still feel like I’m the blessed one... I know that probably doesn’t make any sense but... this right here truly is a great day. It makes my heart complete,” Bachman said.

Friends and family say they choose to see hope, not just for Bachman, but for anyone going through a crisis.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

Iowa is moving into phase 1B of vaccine distribution.
Iowa to move into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
Hundreds of people are rallying behind a Des Moines father of three in need of a heart...
Hundreds rally behind Des Moines father of three in need of heart transplant
A Democratic state lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus blames the lack of a mask...
Iowa lawmaker blames statehouse for positive COVID-19 case
The United Way of East Central Iowa has teamed up with multiple area nonprofits to help people...
Area nonprofits create a simplified, one-number rent and utility assistance system