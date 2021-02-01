Hundreds rally behind Des Moines father of three in need of a heart transplant

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Des Moines lined up their cars outside a restaurant Sunday for a fundraiser for a father of three in need of a heart transplant.

Some waited an hour and a half to show their support for 35-year-old Dustin Bachman.

Doctors can only guarantee Bachman three more weeks to live. However, the earliest he can get on a transplant list is May. Bachman, along with everyone else in line, is more than determined to see him then.

“I still feel like I’m the blessed one... I know that probably doesn’t make any sense but... this right here truly is a great day. It makes my heart complete,” Bachman said.

Friends and family say they choose to see hope, not just for Bachman, but for anyone going through a crisis.

