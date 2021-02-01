Garza among 20 named to Wooden Award watch list

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Luka Garza is once again one of the leading contenders for an annual award given to the best men’s college basketball player in the country.

The star senior center for the Hawkeyes was part of a 20-player watch list for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award, released by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Monday. The award is given out by the organization after the conclusion of the NCAA college basketball tournament in April.

Garza’s final year for the team has built on the success of his junior season. He leads the sport in scoring at 26.4 points per game, along with recording the most 30-point games at 6 and total field goals made at 159.

While receiving other accolades at the conclusion of the coronavirus-truncated 2019-2020 season, Garza fell short on the Wooden Award. He was one of the honor’s five finalists, but the University of Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the winner.

