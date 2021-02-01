Advertisement

Dubuque board of supervisors approves Kennedy Mall as COVID-19 vaccination site

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved using a vacant space at Kennedy Mall as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

It will be at the former Younkers store, with the hope of having it ready to go by mid-February.

The board is still discussing how they will pay for some things, including a roughly $2,000 a month utility fee.

County leaders hope to get a rough draft of costs from the site to the Board of Health by Wednesday night.

There are also logistical issues to figure out, like getting the proper I.T. in place.

