Dubuque board of supervisors approves Kennedy Mall as COVID-19 vaccination site

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved using a vacant space at Kennedy Mall as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

It will be at the former Younkers store, with the hope of having it ready to go by mid-February.

The board is still discussing how they will pay for some things, including a roughly $2,000 a month utility fee.

County leaders hope to get a rough draft of costs from the site to the Board of Health by Wednesday night.

There are also logistical issues to figure out, like getting the proper I.T. in place.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.