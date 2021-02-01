Advertisement

Des Moines man, charged in capitol riots, transferred to Washington, D.C.

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who is facing charges in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now being held in federal custody, according to court documents.

Television station KCCI reports that Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, will be taken to Washington, D.C. “for further proceedings,” according to filings. Prosecutors in the case had argued against a pre-trial release for Jensen. Initially, a magistrate judge ruled that Jensen could be released, but a district judge overrode that decision soon after.

Prosecutors argued that Jensen was a “self-described adherent of ‘QAnon’—a conspiracy that thrives on spreading misinformation and encouraging violence.” They also said that “his willingness to take martial law into his own hands” and other factors showed a risk if he were released, despite a criminal history that might not have justified pre-trial confinement.

Jensen was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder for his alleged role in the riots.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

Latest News

Some experts warn there is evidence that online and at home learning is affecting children...
Educators putting emphasis on social-emotional skills as students navigate virtual learning
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
At the Jane Boyd Community House, young learners are experiencing daily lessons in managing...
Educators putting emphasis on social-emotional skills as students navigate virtual learning
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
One killed in Monday morning crash in Bremer County