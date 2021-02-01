Des Moines man, charged in capitol riots, transferred to Washington, D.C.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who is facing charges in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now being held in federal custody, according to court documents.

Television station KCCI reports that Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, will be taken to Washington, D.C. “for further proceedings,” according to filings. Prosecutors in the case had argued against a pre-trial release for Jensen. Initially, a magistrate judge ruled that Jensen could be released, but a district judge overrode that decision soon after.

Prosecutors argued that Jensen was a “self-described adherent of ‘QAnon’—a conspiracy that thrives on spreading misinformation and encouraging violence.” They also said that “his willingness to take martial law into his own hands” and other factors showed a risk if he were released, despite a criminal history that might not have justified pre-trial confinement.

Jensen was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder for his alleged role in the riots.

