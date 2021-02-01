Advertisement

Climate review for January 2021

Iowa DOT plow camera on Highway 30 near De Witt on January 31, 2021.
Iowa DOT plow camera on Highway 30 near De Witt on January 31, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January was an active month across eastern Iowa, especially when it came to snowfall.

As far as temperatures in Cedar Rapids, the average high was 28.6° which was slightly above average, our lows were also above average at 14.8° for the month. We received 1.65″ of liquid precipitation which was 0.73″ above average.

January weather summary in Cedar Rapids.
January weather summary in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)

Snowfall was also above average across many locations in eastern Iowa. We picked up 14.4″ of snow alone in January in Cedar Rapids which is around 6″ above average. In Waterloo, they picked up 21.7″, Dubuque at 21.1″, and Iowa City at 14″ of snow.

Monthly snowfall across eastern Iowa in January.
Monthly snowfall across eastern Iowa in January.(KCRG)

Not only were we above average for January, but we continue to stay above average for the snow season. Since July 1, we’ve had around 25″ of snow in Iowa City, over 30″ in Cedar Rapids, and Waterloo along with Dubuque receiving around 42″ of snow so far. This is between 8-17″ above the average up until this point.

Snowfall so far this season for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Snowfall so far this season for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, and Waterloo.(KCRG)

Looking ahead to February, we can pick up an average of " of snow throughout the month as temperatures slowly increase.

February averages for eastern Iowa.
February averages for eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims.
Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

Latest News

Today's forecast
Quiet weather through mid-week
kcrg wx
Quiet to start the week, next system arrives Thursday
Clouds hang around tonight.
Much quieter start to the coming week
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm