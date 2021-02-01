Climate review for January 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January was an active month across eastern Iowa, especially when it came to snowfall.

As far as temperatures in Cedar Rapids, the average high was 28.6° which was slightly above average, our lows were also above average at 14.8° for the month. We received 1.65″ of liquid precipitation which was 0.73″ above average.

January weather summary in Cedar Rapids. (KCRG)

Snowfall was also above average across many locations in eastern Iowa. We picked up 14.4″ of snow alone in January in Cedar Rapids which is around 6″ above average. In Waterloo, they picked up 21.7″, Dubuque at 21.1″, and Iowa City at 14″ of snow.

Monthly snowfall across eastern Iowa in January. (KCRG)

Not only were we above average for January, but we continue to stay above average for the snow season. Since July 1, we’ve had around 25″ of snow in Iowa City, over 30″ in Cedar Rapids, and Waterloo along with Dubuque receiving around 42″ of snow so far. This is between 8-17″ above the average up until this point.

Snowfall so far this season for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, and Waterloo. (KCRG)

Looking ahead to February, we can pick up an average of " of snow throughout the month as temperatures slowly increase.

February averages for eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

