Chick-Fil-A manager speeds up drive-thru vaccine line in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (CNN) - If anyone knows how to navigate a long drive-thru lane, it’s Chick-Fil-A.

A South Carolina town mayor called the fast-food chain to help a backed up vaccine drive-thru.

The clinic was sent up on January 22 for residents eligible for the vaccine. But shortly after opening, the computer system handling registrations went down.

Hundreds of people had to wait in line for hours.

That’s when Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called a professional - nearby Chick-Fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

Walkowiak diagnosed the problem and added additional volunteers to check-in people.

He turned that traffic jam into smooth operation, with a wait time of just 15 minutes.

More than 1,000 people received the vaccine that first day.

When they go back for their second dose next week, Walkowiak will be back to lend his expertise.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.