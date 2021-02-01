Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A manager speeds up drive-thru vaccine line in South Carolina

When a South Carolina vaccine drive-thru was backed up, they called in a professional to help: a Chick-fil-A manager.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (CNN) - If anyone knows how to navigate a long drive-thru lane, it’s Chick-Fil-A.

A South Carolina town mayor called the fast-food chain to help a backed up vaccine drive-thru.

The clinic was sent up on January 22 for residents eligible for the vaccine. But shortly after opening, the computer system handling registrations went down.

Hundreds of people had to wait in line for hours.

That’s when Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called a professional - nearby Chick-Fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

Walkowiak diagnosed the problem and added additional volunteers to check-in people.

He turned that traffic jam into smooth operation, with a wait time of just 15 minutes.

More than 1,000 people received the vaccine that first day.

When they go back for their second dose next week, Walkowiak will be back to lend his expertise.

