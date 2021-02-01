Cedar Rapids Public Library opens for Grab and Go from the Stacks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both Cedar Rapids Public Library locations on Monday reopened its Grab and Go from the Stacks and its curbside holds pickup.

Dara Schmidt, the library director, said the grab and go services allow the library to provide access for patrons, including up to one hour of computer use daily.

“The Library continues to adjust our service model to provide access in the safest way possible,” Schmidt said.

Face masks, or coverings, are required for patrons and staff when inside the library. Additionally, capacity will be limited and patrons may be asked to wait before entering. Children must be with an adult.

The library is asking patrons to limit their visit to 30 minutes or less, or up to an hour for computer use.

Patrons can make appointments online for curbside holds pickup at both locations.

For more information go to the Cedar Rapids Library’s website, or call 319-261-READ.

