Cedar Rapids police arrest man charged with 4 derecho-related thefts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Saturday arrested a man in Cedar Rapids after an investigation determined he took money and signed contracts for four different derecho-related home repair jobs that he never completed.

Police allege 37-year-old Wayne Gott stole about $48,309.58 from the four different victims, and never finished, or even started the jobs. The victims allege that even the jobs Gott did start were found to have poor workmanship. Gott also reportedly refused to issue refunds to the victims.

Investigators say Gott’s bank records show he used a significant portion of the victims’ money on personal purchases.

Gott was reportedly doing business under the name ‘Construction Plus.’

On November 25, 2020, a person reported she had signed a contract on September 16, 2020, to have Gott repair her back porch and retaining wall.

She wrote a check for $12,751.50. Gott reportedly started the job, but never finished it. He is also accused of not using treated lumber, which is not in compliance with Cedar Rapids Building Code.

Another victim reported Gott on the same day. The second victim signed a contract with Gott on October 3, 2020, and paid him $24,580.58. Police said Gott did not perform any of the work and refused to provide a refund. Police later determined that Gott had used $10,000 to buy a van and withdrew 8,500 in cash.

A third person reported on December 4, 2020, that he paid Gott a total of $7,500, and had a verbal agreement to have him replace plywood, remove the existing roof and replace it, and to replace a garage door. The victim accused Gott of placing shingles over the existing shingles rather than removing the old roof. He also reportedly did not finish the job. The victim hired another contractor to fix the roof.

The fourth victim signed a contract with Gott on September 14, 2020, and gave Gott $3,477.50 on December 11, 2020, to have him replace a fence. Gott was supposed to begin the project on October 5, but he never did. In fact, police said Gott never provided the materials, or proof that he had purchased them. Gott also reportedly refused to provide a refund.

When investigators tried to interview Gott on December 21, he said he was sick, but promised to email documentation for the materials purchased for the four jobs. Police said he never did.

Investigators submitted a warrant for his arrest for two counts of Theft-1st degree and two counts of Theft-2nd degree.

Police said they found Gott in his vehicle outside his home just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrested him, officers also found marijuana and two glass pipes in his possession. In addition to the theft charges, Gott faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

