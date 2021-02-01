Advertisement

Cedar Falls Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman and kidnapping his children

Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Falls Police arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his children and kidnapping his children on Saturday night.

Deshaun Lee Jackson, 22, was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Domestic Abuse Assault and Obstruction of Emergency Communications.

At approximately, 7:55 P.M., police were called to 1813 W 8th St. for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When they arrived, they met with a victim who said Jackson, the father of her children, broke into her home, assaulted her and then left with their children.

The victim also told police that Jackson intentionally destroyed her cell phone during the incident.

Cedar Falls and Waterloo Police were able to locate Jackson and take him into custody.

As of Sunday night, he’s listed as still in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail. His bond is set at $27,000.

Deshaun Lee Jackson, 22, is accused of assaulting the mother of his children, intentionally breaking her cell phone and kidnapping their children on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(Black Hawk County Jail)

