Advertisement

Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is threatening to slap new sanctions on Myanmar after a coup that saw the military arrest the civilian leaders of its government.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has been a U.S. democracy promotion project for decades, though there have been recent and serious concerns about its backsliding into authoritarianism. Disappointment with former opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyii, who has been detained by the military, has run high.

“The military’s seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law,” Biden said in a statement.

“In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election. For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected.”

He noted that the U.S. had removed sanctions on Burma after its transition to democracy but that it would not hesitate to restore them.

“The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action,” Biden said. “The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
Icy roads send mother and children to hospital after rolling car into a ditch in Linn County
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera, along Interstate 380 at mile marker 30, on...
Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

Latest News

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
Cedar Rapids Public Library opens for Grab and Go from the Stacks
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
COVID-19 Forces Orchestra Iowa to Cancel Fall Season
Orchestra Iowa cancels remaining performances for 2020-2021 season
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges