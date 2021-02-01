Area nonprofits create a simplified, one-number rent and utility assistance system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Way of East Central Iowa has teamed up with multiple area nonprofits to help people with additional rent and utility assistance.

The one-two punch of the pandemic and last year’s derecho has forced some Eastern Iowans to choose between paying rent and utilities, or a multitude of other needs. Previously, people often had to reach out to multiple organizations separately to look for help.

Now, a collaboration with numerous area nonprofits allows those in need to have one point of contact. United Way said this will make for an easier process for not only the people in need of help, but for the organizations assisting, too.

The director of community impact said creating a centralized system just makes sense. She said the rent utility program has just one phone number that will connect people to Waypoint, the programs initial point of contact. From there, Waypoint can communicate with other area nonprofits to find the best solution for each individual or family.

“What this does is it gives a one-number phone call where you’re screened and able to say, ‘This is what I have, this is what my needs are.’ And Waypoint then has the qualifiers to be able to say, ‘Oh, you can actually use this funding,’” said Director of Community Impact for United Way of East Central Iowa, Karey Chase.

Chase said prior to the collaboration, people would sometimes make six or seven phone calls to get the help they need.

She said this simplified system comes as a result of an increased need for this assistance due to the August 2020 derecho and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another positive out of this collaboration will be data. Chase said from this collaborative system, organizations will be able to see trends and data that will help find answers to some of the continued problems in area communities surrounding rental and utility assistance.

J’nae Peterman is the Director of Housing Services at Waypoint, the organization that will answer the rent and utility assistance calls first. Peterman said that prior to pandemic they were averaging 75 calls a day. Now, they’re up to 250 calls a day for people reaching out for rental, utility, or shelter assistance.

She said having data collection means nonprofit organizations can better assess the community’s needs and provide a greater understanding of gaps that need to be filled in the future.

“We will also have that file built which will be really great because if they received all the assistance they can from one program and they’re still needing more for future months rent, they can always call us back. Then we will already have a note that we’ve sent them to that program, they’ve received assistance, and now we need to determine what’s the next program they can go to,” said Peterman.

Peterman added that Waypoint is seeing people who have never reached out for services before and they don’t know where to start. Those interested in the rent utility program can call 319-366-7999 to see if they qualify.

She encourages those who call for assistance to be patient, saying the process can take some time, and that Waypoint should get back to you within 12 to 24 hours.

Along with United Way of East Central Iowa and Waypoint, other nonprofits involved in this collaboration include: Metro Catholic Outreach, Willis Dady Homeless Services, Marion Cares, Helping Hands Ministry, Family Promise of Linn County, Linn County General Assistance, HACAP, City of Cedar Rapids and the Salvation Army.

