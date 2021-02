Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest winter storm brought a wintry mix and accumulating snow to eastern Iowa.

With temperatures sitting around freezing, the system brought a rain/snow mix and even freezing rain at times that caused a layer of ice in some areas. That caused slippery roads Saturday evening and power outages. Precipitation eventually changed over into snow and caused snow-covered roadways quickly, leading to difficult travel conditions through Sunday morning.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for January 25-26, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 5:20 p.m.:

County Location ST Mag. BENTON 2 NNW SHELLSBURG IA 7 BLACK HAWK EVANSDALE IA 4.2 BLACK HAWK 2 SSE WATERLOO IA 4.5 BUCHANAN 5 SW LAMONT IA 7 BUTLER APLINGTON IA 1.5 BUTLER PARKERSBURG IA 3 CEDAR CLARENCE IA 3.5 CEDAR LOWDEN IA 4.6 CLAYTON GUTTENBERG IA 5 CLAYTON 2 S OSTERDOCK IA 5 CLINTON CHARLOTTE IA 3 CRAWFORD 5 NW EASTMAN WI 4.5 CRAWFORD 2 N PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WI 5.2 DUBUQUE CASCADE IA 5.5 DUBUQUE 1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A IA 5 DUBUQUE DUBUQUE REGIONAL ARPT IA 5 GRANT 5 N FENNIMORE WI 4.5 HENRY GALVA IL 1.5 HENRY CAMBRIDGE IL 2.1 HENRY 1 SSW KEWANEE IL 2 HENRY 2 NNW OAKLAND MILLS IA 1.1 IOWA NORTH ENGLISH IA 3.5 IOWA PARNELL IA 3.3 JACKSON 1 SSW BLACK RIVER FALLS WI 2 JACKSON 2 SW SAINT DONATUS IA 3.5 JO DAVIESS 3 N STOCKTON IL 4.5 JOHNSON 1 SSW NORTH LIBERTY IA 4 JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS IA 3 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY IA 4 JOHNSON 1 NNE OAKDALE IA 6.5 JOHNSON 1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS IA 4.2 JOHNSON 4 ENE IOWA CITY IA 3.5 JONES 2 NNE STONE CITY IA 4.5 JONES 3 SW CENTER JUNCTION IA 3.7 JONES 1 NNW MONTICELLO IA 5 JONES ANAMOSA IA 4.6 JONES CENTER JUNCTION IA 5 JONES WYOMING IA 3.5 LINN 2 E HIAWATHA IA 4.5 LINN 2 SSW HIAWATHA IA 5.9 LINN 1 ENE MOUNT VERNON IA 4.5 LINN 2 W MARION IA 5.1 LINN 3 W CEDAR RAPIDS IA 7 LINN 1 SSW HIAWATHA IA 6 LINN BERTRAM IA 5.3 LINN LISBON IA 3.8 LINN MARION IA 5.1 LINN 4 N FAIRFAX IA 6.3 LINN 1 NE CEDAR RAPIDS IA 6 LINN LISBON IA 5.3 LINN 2 NW MARION IA 5 LINN 2 SSW MIDWAY IA 8.5 MAHASKA OSKALOOSA IA 2.9 SCOTT PARK VIEW IA 4 SCOTT 1 NW DAVENPORT IA 3.5 SCOTT 1 W BETTENDORF IA 2.5 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY IA 3.9 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY IA 3.9 WASHINGTON WEST CHESTER IA 3 WINNESHIEK 3 NNW DECORAH IA 2.8 WINNESHIEK 8 ENE DECORAH IA 3.3 WINNESHIEK BURR OAK IA 2.6

