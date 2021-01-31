Snow wraps up, quiet start to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered, light snow showers are still possible over the next few hours, but will be wrapping up by the later afternoon hours. We will be leftover with cloudy skies this evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s.

A quiet start to the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Temperatures rise above freezing mid-week ahead of our next system that brings the chance of a wintry mix on Thursday. Much colder air pushes in by next weekend, where we could be talking highs in the single digits, overnight lows below zero, and another snow chance.

