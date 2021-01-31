Reported COVID-19 deaths in Iowa swell to over 4,900

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who have died due to the novel coronavirus in Iowa showed a large change since Saturday morning in the latest reporting from state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 250 additional people who have died from COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now at 4,901 since the start of the pandemic. This is the largest number of deaths added in a 24-hour period, surpassing the 202 added to the total as of the morning of December 8, 2020.

The state continually updates the number of people who have died due to the virus, adding counts to previous days when new data is reported to the IDPH. This can occasionally lead to large changes in the data, sometimes with a large delay of days or weeks. It was not immediately clear why the sudden jump occurred during the past 24 hours, though none of those reported deaths were assigned to the last three calendar days.

An additional 645 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, putting the state’s total at 319,203 people since March 2020. 282,477 people are considered recovered from the disease.

A total of 358 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, showing a net decrease of 18 since Saturday morning’s report. 94 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of 10. 29 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 55 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals due to the disease in the last 24 hours, similar to the previous reporting period’s 48 new patients.

An additional 2,425 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 26.6%, higher than the previous day’s 17.7%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,472,768 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 248,832 doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in Iowa so far. 132,466 people have received only a first dose, while 58,183 have received both doses required of either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

