Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 local families fed at “Together We Achieve” food giveaway

Nearly 1,000 food boxes were handed out Sunday as part of an effort to feed area families this...
Nearly 1,000 food boxes were handed out Sunday as part of an effort to feed area families this year.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 1,000 food boxes were handed out Sunday as part of an effort to feed area families this year.

The giveaway is part of the “Together We Achieve” 12k in 2021 program. Each food box contained 30 pounds of food. Cars started lining up at Hawkeye Downs as early as 8 in the morning, and at one point, the line stretched all the way down to sixth street. Raymond Siddell says the giveaway is about more than just helping people with food needs.

“We also want to make sure they can focus on their mental health, and take care of the things in their life that they need to take care of so they can get in a better position or whatever it is they are working on,” he said.

This will be a monthly event, and they are looking for more volunteers. Siddell says the next one is tentatively planned for February 20th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25...
Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
UI dental students calling for change in diversity efforts, while other students raise concerns over free speech

Latest News

Clark & Associates have postponed the 4th Annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event...
Clark & Associates’ 4th annual adaptive ski event postponed to February 21st
Iowa City snow on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Iowa City residents have 24 hours to shovel sidewalks or face potential fines
A Dubuque snow plow removes snow from National Street in Dubuque.
Dubuque enforcing odd/even snow route parking policy on Monday and Tuesday
Iowa State Patrol details crashes they responded to on Saturday
Iowa State Patrol details crashes they responded to on Saturday