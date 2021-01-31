Nearly 1,000 local families fed at “Together We Achieve” food giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 1,000 food boxes were handed out Sunday as part of an effort to feed area families this year.

The giveaway is part of the “Together We Achieve” 12k in 2021 program. Each food box contained 30 pounds of food. Cars started lining up at Hawkeye Downs as early as 8 in the morning, and at one point, the line stretched all the way down to sixth street. Raymond Siddell says the giveaway is about more than just helping people with food needs.

“We also want to make sure they can focus on their mental health, and take care of the things in their life that they need to take care of so they can get in a better position or whatever it is they are working on,” he said.

This will be a monthly event, and they are looking for more volunteers. Siddell says the next one is tentatively planned for February 20th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.