Advertisement

Local non-profit launches effort to giveaway 12,000 food boxes in 2021

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, volunteers with Together We Achieve, a local non profit organization, prepared to kick off their effort to feed families in need this year.

The organization is hosting a 12k in 2021 program - where 12,000 food boxes will be distributed throughout our community in 2021.

Volunteers packed hundreds of food boxes Saturday morning, for the first food giveaway event tomorrow at Hawkeye Downs.

The boxes include everything from beef stew, noodles and pasta sauce to frozen meats and fruits.

The organizations founder, Raymond Siddell, says they expect to hand out all 1000 boxes packed Saturday within just the first two hours of the giveaway. He says that just shows the ongoing needs in the community.

“Nationwide, with the pandemic and locally the derecho the need has risen in our communities, not just for contractors and insurance agents and adjusters to come out, but for basic needs like food and hygiene items. The need is huge,” Siddell said.

Anyone can pick up at box at Sunday’s drive-thru giveaway, first come, first serve. It goes from noon to 3:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area and this is tied directly to the...
Winter Storm Watch issued, wintry mess expected Saturday
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Joshua Lathrop, second from left, is pictured with his family. He was shot and killed in a gun...
Deadly Hiawatha Shoot out a case of self-defense, County Attorney rules
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Charter School in Maynard
A look inside 1 of Iowa’s 2 Charter Schools
Maddie Poppe hosting free virtual concert February 4th
Maddie Poppe hosting free virtual concert February 4th
Ice on lines causing Alliant power outages
Ice on lines causing Alliant power outages
"Together We Achieve" working to feed families in need
"Together We Achieve" working to feed families in need