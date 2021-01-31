Local non-profit launches effort to giveaway 12,000 food boxes in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, volunteers with Together We Achieve, a local non profit organization, prepared to kick off their effort to feed families in need this year.

The organization is hosting a 12k in 2021 program - where 12,000 food boxes will be distributed throughout our community in 2021.

Volunteers packed hundreds of food boxes Saturday morning, for the first food giveaway event tomorrow at Hawkeye Downs.

The boxes include everything from beef stew, noodles and pasta sauce to frozen meats and fruits.

The organizations founder, Raymond Siddell, says they expect to hand out all 1000 boxes packed Saturday within just the first two hours of the giveaway. He says that just shows the ongoing needs in the community.

“Nationwide, with the pandemic and locally the derecho the need has risen in our communities, not just for contractors and insurance agents and adjusters to come out, but for basic needs like food and hygiene items. The need is huge,” Siddell said.

Anyone can pick up at box at Sunday’s drive-thru giveaway, first come, first serve. It goes from noon to 3:00 P.M.

