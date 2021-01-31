Light snow continues this morning, roads staying slick

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Remaining areas of light to moderate snow wind down this morning, with only light additional accumulations expected.

This will gradually end from west to east through about 9 to 10 a.m., with any remaining lingering flurries or light snow wrapping up toward the Mississippi River by Noon. During this time, however, roads will likely remain slick and dangerous with a slushy, icy layer on top. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination this morning if you must travel, and allow plenty of distance for stopping and braking.

A northerly wind will also exist today, keeping things feeling chillier than the temperature in the low 30s would otherwise suggest. Bundle up appropriately when heading out to clear out the snow. Don’t overdo it today when shoveling, as the wet and heavy nature of the snow and ice will be strenuous to remove in large accumulations.

Cloudy skies will persist beyond through tonight, with some breaks in the clouds possible by later on Monday. After that, another storm system brings a rain and snow chance for Thursday.

The weekend is potentially unsettled, with some snow chances and significantly colder air set to take aim on the region. The intensity of any potential storm system and the timing and severity of the cold air is still to be determined, so stay tuned for more updates through the week.

