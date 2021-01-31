Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Anna Marie Metcalf.

She’s described as 5′2″ tall, 155 lbs, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Officials say she was last seen at her home near Fairfield, Iowa at approximately 10:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 30th and that she might be in the Van Buren County area, near Cantril or Milton.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer at 614-472-4146.

