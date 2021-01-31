Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locationg 16-year-old Anna...
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locationg 16-year-old Anna Marie Metcalf, last seen at her home near Fairfield, Iowa on Saturday, January 30, 2021.(Facebook/Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Fairfield Ia)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Anna Marie Metcalf.

She’s described as 5′2″ tall, 155 lbs, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Officials say she was last seen at her home near Fairfield, Iowa at approximately 10:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 30th and that she might be in the Van Buren County area, near Cantril or Milton.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer at 614-472-4146.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is requesting help with locating the following person: ***MISSING...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Fairfield, Ia on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Thousands without power in eastern Iowa
Wintry Mix of Sleet and Freezing Rain Develop
Freezing rain and sleet arrive this afternoon, changes to snow tonight
Shooting Graphic (file photo)
Cedar Rapids shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Officials say prison inmate James Charles Kleppe, 79, was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25...
Prison inmate James Kleppe dies of likely COVID-19 complications
University of Iowa dental students hold protest over diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns
UI dental students calling for change in diversity efforts, while other students raise concerns over free speech

Latest News

A map showing the estimated location of the heaviest snowfall between Saturday, Jan. 30,...
Snowfall totals for January 30-31 winter storm
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Linn County lifts towing ban
Linn County issues towing ban
Linn County issues towing ban
Clark & Associates have postponed the 4th Annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event...
Clark & Associates’ 4th annual adaptive ski event postponed to February 21st