Iowa City residents have 24 hours to shovel sidewalks or face potential fines

IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Iowa City are reminding residents that they have 24 hours after it has stopped snowing to shovel their sidewalks or face possible fines.

“To ensure the safety of neighbors, daily child and dog walkers, and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended,” the City said in a statement. “Doing so helps protect the many pedestrians who use sidewalks daily in Iowa City. Those who do not remove snow and ice could face a fine, something we all want to avoid.”

Property owners are responsible for ice and snow removal from sidewalks. The entire width of the sidewalks must be cleared down to the concrete.

Renters are encouraged to check their leases to see if their landlord has transferred the responsibility of snow and ice removal to them.

Residents are also encouraged to clear snow and ice from curb ramps if they are able, to allow sidewalks to be accessible to everyone, including children and those with limited mobility.

The City is also providing a limited amount of salt/sand mix that is available at no charge to the public at the Streets Division parking lot, located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane. Residents will need to provide their own five gallon bucket and shovel to obtain this mix, which is intended for local residential sidewalks, and not for commercial or contractor use.

Those who wish to report a property where the adjacent public sidewalk has not been cleared can contact the City of Iowa City:

Download the free ICGovXpress mobile app for your smartphone or tablet.

Search GoRequest where you get your apps.

Visit www.icgov.org/ICgovXpress

Call the complaint hotline at 319-356-5152

Complaints must be specific and include an address for staff to respond. Residents can view a digital map of properties that are being investigated by staff due to complaints from the public.

If a complaint is received about an uncleared property, an inspector will visit the address to verify the violation, and leave a notification tag at the property. A Notice of Violation will also be mailed to the property owner and an additional 24 hours will be given to clear the pavement.

If not completed by the deadline, the City will hire a private contractor to shovel, and the property owner will be billed those costs plus a $100 administrative fee. Only one notification will be given per snow season. Subsequent violations at the property will be cleared without further notification.

For more information, contact Stan Laverman at 319-356-5135 or stan-laverman@iowa-city.org.

